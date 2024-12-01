Global Tensions Rise Amid Geopolitical Maneuvers

Geopolitical tensions are running high as world leaders engage in strategic conversations and conflicts. On Saturday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, discussing critical issues like trade and energy, amid fears sparked by Trump's planned tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Kosovo arrested eight individuals linked to a canal explosion, exacerbating tensions with Serbia. While Pristina labeled it a "terrorist act," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied allegations of involvement. In Europe, Ireland's center-right parties appear poised for re-election, potentially needing coalition partners amid Trump's tax and tariff threats looming over their economy.

Meanwhile, chaos erupted in Georgia as thousands protested the government's withdrawn EU talks. Violence surged in Gaza and Syria, with Israeli airstrikes killing aid workers and Russian support bolstering Assad's forces. Iceland's elections may bring government change, as British PM Starmer outlines policy targets for growth and healthcare amidst a competitive political landscape. Trump continues to shake global finance by warning BRICS nations against devaluing the U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)