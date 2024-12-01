Romania's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains and Economic Concerns

Romanians are heading to the polls in a crucial parliamentary election scheduled for Sunday, with anticipation of the far-right gaining momentum. This comes amid uncertainty regarding the results of a recent presidential vote.

Far-right politician Calin Georgescu's unexpected success in the presidential election's first round has spurred a tense political environment. Polls suggest the hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) may have a slight lead over the ruling Social Democrats.

The election campaign has been dominated by issues related to budgetary concerns and the rising cost of living, leading to concerns over Romania's future political and economic orientations.

(With inputs from agencies.)