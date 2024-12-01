Odisha BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra Raises Concerns of Internal Sidelining

In a recent development within the BJP's Odisha unit, former minister and current MLA Jaynarayan Mishra has voiced allegations of being sidelined. Speaking at a gathering to honor the late BJP veteran Samir Dey, Mishra claimed that he has been marginalized within the party framework, drawing parallels between his situation and Dey's past experiences.

Mishra, the Sambalpur MLA, alleged that the party leadership is actively working against him, deploying henchmen to create challenges in his political path. He described what he perceives as a strategic move to render him insignificant in the political landscape. Dismissing these claims, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal maintained that the party ensures all its leaders and workers receive due importance.

Adding to the discourse, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty took to social media platform X to comment on the internal strife, questioning a possible tussle between party members Jaynarayan Mishra and the MP of Sambalpur amidst the visit of the nation's Prime Minister to Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)