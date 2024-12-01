Kejriwal's Padyatra Liquid Attack Sparks Political Tensions
Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government for inaction on law and order, claiming a orchestrated attack on him during a padyatra. He accused the government of targeting AAP members while ignoring real offenders, amidst fears of defeat in Delhi polls.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led central government of inaction regarding law and order issues. He claims he was targeted in an orchestrated attack during his padyatra in Malviya Nagar on November 30.
Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal stated that the liquid thrown on him was harmless but posed a potential danger. He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of sending a message that complainants would face arrest instead of offenders.
Kejriwal condemned the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, emphasizing the need to target criminals instead. He alleged that the BJP resorts to dishonest means, fearing a third consecutive defeat in the upcoming Delhi polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Punjab: Kejriwal's Vision for Law and Order
Kejriwal Casts Delhi Polls as Epic Battle
Rising Political Tensions: Attack on Anil Deshmukh Sparks Law and Order Debate in Maharashtra
Police Minister Mark Mitchell Reflects on a Year of Progress in Law and Order
AAP Kicks Off Delhi Polls with First List of Candidates