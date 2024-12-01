Left Menu

EU's Steadfast Support: New Leaders Visit Kyiv Amidst Russia-Ukraine Tensions

European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas visited Kyiv to show support for Ukraine against the Russian aggression. The EU has offered significant aid since the war began, but future support may waver with uncertainties in U.S. policies as Donald Trump assumes office.

In a strong demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa and the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, made their first official visit to Kyiv on Sunday. Their arrival underscores the European Union's commitment to standing with Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, both Kallas and Costa have vocally supported Ukraine. However, the EU's continued aid largely depends on the approval of national governments, with uncertainties looming over future assistance if U.S. support wanes under Donald Trump's incoming administration.

On the ground, Russian forces advance in the Donbas region, capturing territory one village at a time, while also targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure through extensive airstrikes. As winter sets in, the urgency of international support for Ukraine grows ever more critical.

