Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads Charge for India's Future in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP, has launched a trenchant critique against the BJP-led central government, arguing that it's undermining citizens' rights for the benefit of a few businessmen. Speaking in Mananthavady, Vadra highlighted the battle for India's institutional integrity, emphasizing the nation's spirit and soul.

Reflecting on the devastating July 30 landslides in the hill district of Wayanad, Vadra shared her observations of the tremendous human suffering. However, she noted the community's resilience and unity, highlighting their unbiased support for victims. She affirmed her commitment to addressing their challenges, vowing continued engagement.

During her visit, Vadra accused the union government of politicizing natural disasters while delaying aid. She pledged to frequently visit Wayanad, motivated by her electoral victory margin and a promise to learn Malayalam to better serve her constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)