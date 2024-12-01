The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has suspended aid deliveries via the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing into the Gaza Strip. This decision follows incidents of looting by armed gangs, attributed in part to Israeli policies that have disrupted law and order.

The halt in aid comes at a crucial time as Gaza faces a looming humanitarian crisis amidst winter conditions, leaving many Palestinians in dire conditions. The situation is further intensified by ongoing Israeli military strikes that have resulted in civilian casualties.

Former Israeli defense officials have made strong accusations against the current government's actions in Gaza, sparking international debates over alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing. Efforts for a ceasefire are reportedly underway, with talks occurring discreetly amid escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)