Left Menu

Gaza Aid Crisis: UNRWA Halts Deliveries Amid Rising Tensions

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has stopped aid deliveries to Gaza's main cargo crossing due to looting by armed gangs, exacerbated by Israeli policies. This move threatens the humanitarian situation as winter approaches. Tensions have risen, with Israeli military actions leading to civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:23 IST
Gaza Aid Crisis: UNRWA Halts Deliveries Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has suspended aid deliveries via the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing into the Gaza Strip. This decision follows incidents of looting by armed gangs, attributed in part to Israeli policies that have disrupted law and order.

The halt in aid comes at a crucial time as Gaza faces a looming humanitarian crisis amidst winter conditions, leaving many Palestinians in dire conditions. The situation is further intensified by ongoing Israeli military strikes that have resulted in civilian casualties.

Former Israeli defense officials have made strong accusations against the current government's actions in Gaza, sparking international debates over alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing. Efforts for a ceasefire are reportedly underway, with talks occurring discreetly amid escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024