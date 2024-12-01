BJP's Protest Push: A Call for Accountability in Himachal Pradesh
The BJP plans state-wide protests in Himachal Pradesh, starting December 7, against the Congress government's alleged corruption and mismanagement. A high-profile delegation will meet the Governor, while district-level demonstrations and a major 'Maha Dharna' in Shimla aim to showcase BJP's unity and counter rival claims.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced plans to stage state-wide protests across Himachal Pradesh beginning December 7. The demonstrations aim to highlight issues such as corruption, nepotism, and financial mismanagement allegedly plaguing the Congress government.
A BJP delegation is scheduled to meet the Governor in Shimla to submit a detailed memorandum outlining the perceived failures of the Congress administration. The party's statement emphasized a united front, dismissing claims of internal divisions.
The opposition leader and other prominent BJP figures will spearhead district-level demonstrations and a 'Maha Dharna' in Shimla, strategically coinciding with the Congress's two-year governance celebrations scheduled for December 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
