BJP's Protest Push: A Call for Accountability in Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced plans to stage state-wide protests across Himachal Pradesh beginning December 7. The demonstrations aim to highlight issues such as corruption, nepotism, and financial mismanagement allegedly plaguing the Congress government.

A BJP delegation is scheduled to meet the Governor in Shimla to submit a detailed memorandum outlining the perceived failures of the Congress administration. The party's statement emphasized a united front, dismissing claims of internal divisions.

The opposition leader and other prominent BJP figures will spearhead district-level demonstrations and a 'Maha Dharna' in Shimla, strategically coinciding with the Congress's two-year governance celebrations scheduled for December 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)