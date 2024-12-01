Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Georgia Amid EU Accession Standoff

Georgia faces a political crisis as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defends police actions against protesters criticizing the government's EU stance shift. Concerns grow in the EU and US over Georgia's pro-Russia direction. Former President Medvedev warns of a Ukraine-like situation. Protests are anticipated to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:07 IST
Tensions Rise in Georgia Amid EU Accession Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia is embroiled in a political crisis following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's defense of law enforcement's strong response to ongoing protests. These demonstrations, which Kobakhidze alleges are fueled by foreign influences, have been sweeping Tbilisi as tensions over the government's decision to suspend EU talks intensify.

The United States and European Union express unease at Georgia's apparent shift from its pro-Western alignment, raising concerns about increased Russian sway. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse large crowds over the past three nights, and further protests are planned. Russian official Dmitry Medvedev cautioned of a looming revolution akin to Ukraine's turmoil.

With political instability mounting, outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refuses to vacate her position, citing election polling irregularities. As Georgia grapples with international backlash, calls for democratic progress persist, underscored by the EU's condemnation of violence and backing of the demonstrators' European aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024