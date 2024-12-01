Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion Ties with Gangster

The Delhi BJP alleges AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's involvement in extortion with a gangster. Amid arrest and probe, BJP claims AAP leaders loot public funds, driven by audio evidence. Delhi Police investigates as political tensions escalate. Court grants two-day police custody for Balyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:30 IST
BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion Ties with Gangster
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leveled serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan, claiming he orchestrated extortion activities in collaboration with a known gangster. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that Balyan's arrest could lead to more revelations in a burgeoning investigation.

Following his arrest by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been placed in a two-day police remand. The arrest stems from an extortion case linked to an audio recording where Balyan allegedly coordinates financial extortion with gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia intensifies the accusations, asserting that Balyan and other AAP members threaten and extort money from citizens, aided by gangsters. Bhatia insisted AAP MLAs, with purported backing from party chief Arvind Kejriwal, are operating extortion rackets across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024