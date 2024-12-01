BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion Ties with Gangster
The Delhi BJP alleges AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's involvement in extortion with a gangster. Amid arrest and probe, BJP claims AAP leaders loot public funds, driven by audio evidence. Delhi Police investigates as political tensions escalate. Court grants two-day police custody for Balyan.
The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leveled serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan, claiming he orchestrated extortion activities in collaboration with a known gangster. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that Balyan's arrest could lead to more revelations in a burgeoning investigation.
Following his arrest by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been placed in a two-day police remand. The arrest stems from an extortion case linked to an audio recording where Balyan allegedly coordinates financial extortion with gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu.
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia intensifies the accusations, asserting that Balyan and other AAP members threaten and extort money from citizens, aided by gangsters. Bhatia insisted AAP MLAs, with purported backing from party chief Arvind Kejriwal, are operating extortion rackets across Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
