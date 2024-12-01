AAP Gears Up for Crucial Punjab Civic Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fully prepped for the forthcoming civic elections in Punjab, according to Aman Arora, the party's state chief. He announced on Sunday that comprehensive strategies are in place for the polls expected by December end.

The elections cover five municipal corporations, including Amritsar and Jalandhar, and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Arora explained that extensive discussions were held with local leaders to finalize the strategy. The public's hope and confidence in AAP's governance were emphasized.

Concerns regarding the scheduling of elections during the martyrdom period of Guru Gobind Singh's sons have been raised, with AAP urging the Punjab State Election Commission to consider adjusting the timeline. Nonetheless, Arora highlighted the party's readiness and growing public enthusiasm for AAP's local governance initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)