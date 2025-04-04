Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora Propel KKR to Emphatic Win Over Sunrisers

Venkatesh Iyer displayed strategic aggression and powerful batting as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs in IPL 2025. Despite initial struggles, Iyer's 60 off 29 deliveries was crucial, while Vaibhav Arora's key wickets in the powerplay sealed KKR's victory at Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:13 IST
KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating encounter at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders, led by the aggressive prowess of Venkatesh Iyer, overcame their recent challenges to triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 Indian Premier League. Iyer's all-round display included a fiery 60 off 29 balls, setting the stage for KKR's commanding 80-run win.

The turning point came after Knight Riders found themselves at a precarious 106/4. Iyer, demonstrating controlled aggression, struck seven boundaries and three sixes, propelling the defending champions to a competitive 200/6. His performance was supported by Rinku Singh's steady 32*, as they posted a target 80 runs beyond the visitors' reach.

Venkatesh highlighted the importance of tactical aggression, emphasizing understanding conditions over reckless play. Praising Vaibhav Arora's decisive powerplay spell, which dismantled Hyderabad's top order, Iyer noted, 'We always knew that an ultra-aggressive team carries the risk of early wickets.' Arora's three crucial wickets set Kolkata on an unstoppable path to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

