Left Menu

High-Profile Militant Commanders Eliminated in Pakistan's Crackdown

In November, nearly 200 militants, including 24 commanders from groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army, were killed by Pakistan's security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The operations were intensified after recent terrorist attacks, targeting senior leaders of banned organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:00 IST
High-Profile Militant Commanders Eliminated in Pakistan's Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant crackdown against militancy, Pakistan's security forces have reportedly killed nearly 200 terrorists in operations conducted in November across the volatile regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Among the deceased were 24 commanders affiliated with high-profile militant groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, and others. This intensified operation was triggered by a spate of recent terrorist attacks, officials confirmed.

The operations have successfully targeted high-value commanders linked to notorious banned organizations, marking a critical blow against groups including Lashkar-e-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024