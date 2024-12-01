High-Profile Militant Commanders Eliminated in Pakistan's Crackdown
In November, nearly 200 militants, including 24 commanders from groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army, were killed by Pakistan's security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The operations were intensified after recent terrorist attacks, targeting senior leaders of banned organizations.
In a significant crackdown against militancy, Pakistan's security forces have reportedly killed nearly 200 terrorists in operations conducted in November across the volatile regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Among the deceased were 24 commanders affiliated with high-profile militant groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, and others. This intensified operation was triggered by a spate of recent terrorist attacks, officials confirmed.
The operations have successfully targeted high-value commanders linked to notorious banned organizations, marking a critical blow against groups including Lashkar-e-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.
