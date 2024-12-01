High-Profile Militant Commanders Eliminated in Pakistan's Crackdown

In a significant crackdown against militancy, Pakistan's security forces have reportedly killed nearly 200 terrorists in operations conducted in November across the volatile regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Among the deceased were 24 commanders affiliated with high-profile militant groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, and others. This intensified operation was triggered by a spate of recent terrorist attacks, officials confirmed.

The operations have successfully targeted high-value commanders linked to notorious banned organizations, marking a critical blow against groups including Lashkar-e-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)