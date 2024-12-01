Georgia's Tug of War: Protesters and Politics at a Crossroads

In Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, the streets have reverberated with the sounds of protest for four consecutive nights. Demonstrators are vocally opposing the government's suspension of talks to join the European Union, a decision that extends beyond the capital's boundaries.

The small nation's tense political climate, spurred by accusations against the ruling Georgian Dream party of authoritarian and pro-Russian tendencies, has resulted in nationwide rallies. Protesters have blocked roads and challenged police forces. The international community watches closely as the EU and US express concern over Georgia's potential pivot away from the West.

Undeterred by criticism from abroad, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze addresses the nation's foreign ties and defends security forces' actions. As diplomats resign in protest, and internal political discord deepens, the future of Georgia's European aspirations remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)