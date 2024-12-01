Zelenskiy Urges NATO Invitation Amidst Russian Advances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to facilitate Ukraine's invitation to NATO, amid escalating tensions with Russia. As the war enters a crucial phase, Zelenskiy underscores the need for NATO membership to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty.

The Ukrainian leader's push for NATO support comes as Russian forces make significant advances in the eastern regions, particularly targeting the industrial Donbas area. Kyiv's energy infrastructure faces intensifying Russian airstrikes as winter approaches, elevating the urgency of international military backing.

Meanwhile, EU's newly appointed President of the Council, Antonio Costa, assures unwavering European support for Ukraine, pledging to expedite Ukraine's integration process into the EU. Costa emphasizes that the EU's stance is not merely symbolic, but a definitive geopolitical commitment to Ukraine's future.

