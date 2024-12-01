Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges NATO Invitation Amidst Russian Advances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges the U.S. administration to influence NATO to invite Ukraine for membership as the war with Russia intensifies. Moscow's gains in eastern Ukraine and attacks on energy infrastructure worsen the situation. Zelenskiy seeks security guarantees and territorial integrity for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:04 IST
Zelenskiy Urges NATO Invitation Amidst Russian Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to facilitate Ukraine's invitation to NATO, amid escalating tensions with Russia. As the war enters a crucial phase, Zelenskiy underscores the need for NATO membership to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty.

The Ukrainian leader's push for NATO support comes as Russian forces make significant advances in the eastern regions, particularly targeting the industrial Donbas area. Kyiv's energy infrastructure faces intensifying Russian airstrikes as winter approaches, elevating the urgency of international military backing.

Meanwhile, EU's newly appointed President of the Council, Antonio Costa, assures unwavering European support for Ukraine, pledging to expedite Ukraine's integration process into the EU. Costa emphasizes that the EU's stance is not merely symbolic, but a definitive geopolitical commitment to Ukraine's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024