Syria's Northwest Conflict Escalates Amid New Offensive

The Syrian military intensified operations in the country's northwest, deploying reinforcements and launching airstrikes on Sunday to counter insurgents who recently captured Aleppo.

The insurgency, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, began Wednesday with determined assaults on Aleppo and the surrounding Idlib countryside, then moved towards Hama province.

The violence raises the specter of a broader regional conflict, threatening to entangle major powers like Russia and Turkey, as tensions simmer across the Middle East.

