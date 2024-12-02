Romania's Social Democrats Triumph Over Far-Right in Parliamentary Elections

Romania's Social Democrats (PSD) are on course to secure the most votes in the parliamentary election held on Sunday, circumventing challenges from a burgeoning far-right movement that threatens the nation's pro-Western orientation, according to exit polls.

The ongoing elections mark the second of three consecutive votes for parliamentary and presidential seats, with the initial round on November 24 skyrocketing independent far-right candidate Calin Georgescu to prominence and expanding support for ultranationalist factions with pro-Russian leanings.

While Marcel Ciolacu, the Social Democrat Prime Minister, secured only a third-ranking position in the presidential race's first round, the PSD's parliamentary strength provides stability amidst voter concerns about living costs and political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)