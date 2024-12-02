Left Menu

Romania's Social Democrats Triumph Over Far-Right in Parliamentary Elections

Romania's Social Democrats (PSD) are projected to win the most votes in the recent parliamentary election, outpacing the far-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR). This election follows a presidential race surge by an independent far-right candidate, raising concerns about Romania's pro-Western stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:36 IST
Romania's Social Democrats (PSD) are on course to secure the most votes in the parliamentary election held on Sunday, circumventing challenges from a burgeoning far-right movement that threatens the nation's pro-Western orientation, according to exit polls.

The ongoing elections mark the second of three consecutive votes for parliamentary and presidential seats, with the initial round on November 24 skyrocketing independent far-right candidate Calin Georgescu to prominence and expanding support for ultranationalist factions with pro-Russian leanings.

While Marcel Ciolacu, the Social Democrat Prime Minister, secured only a third-ranking position in the presidential race's first round, the PSD's parliamentary strength provides stability amidst voter concerns about living costs and political discord.

