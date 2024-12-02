Romanian voters have sent a clear message in Sunday's election: the country seeks to maintain its path of investment and economic growth. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democrats highlighted this sentiment, emphasizing the electorate's desire for continued development.

The ruling leftist Social Democrats (PSD) appeared poised to secure the most votes, an exit poll revealed, outperforming a strong far-right faction that contested Romania's pro-Western alignment. This electoral outcome underscores the populace's inclination towards stability and progress.

As the results unfolded, Romania reaffirmed its commitment to investment-led policies, offering a strategic rebuff to movements questioning its ties with the West. The election serves to solidify the PSD's position in spearheading the nation's advancement agenda.

