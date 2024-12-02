Taiwan's Diplomatic Tour Sparks Tensions with China

Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, began a two-day visit to Hawaii as part of a broader Pacific island tour, triggering a strong rebuke from China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the visit, asserting that it undermines China's sovereignty and territorial claims over Taiwan.

During his Hawaii visit, President Lai engaged in discussions with Governor Josh Green, centering on disaster preparedness and leveraging their backgrounds in healthcare to enhance governance strategies. Hawaii represents Lai's initial stop before he continues to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, countries that formally recognize Taiwan diplomatically.

China's disapproval extends beyond the visit, as it objects to a recent US-Taiwan arms deal involving spare parts and tactical systems for F-16s. Amidst tensions, both sides emphasize the preservation of strategic interests and shared values, navigating the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding Taiwan's international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)