Romania's Political Turmoil: Exit Polls and Coalition Challenges

Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) appeared set to secure the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary elections, despite facing a challenge from far-right factions threatening to shift the nation's pro-Western stance. Exit polls indicate PSD's likely win but exclude overseas voters, mainly favoring far-right and centrist parties.

The result, if confirmed, suggests a pro-Western PSD-led coalition could govern, though far-right parties will significantly influence the legislature. Coalition building faces hurdles due to Romania's 8% GDP budget deficit, the largest in the EU, sparking contention over necessary economic reforms.

Political analyst Sergiu Miscoiu noted Romania's most fragmented political scene since 1990, with exit polls showing PSD leading at 25.5%. Budget issues and the Ukraine conflict heavily influenced the elections, reflecting deep societal rifts and highlighting future governmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)