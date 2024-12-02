Left Menu

Romania's Political Turmoil: Exit Polls and Coalition Challenges

Romania's Social Democrats are poised to win the most votes in recent parliamentary elections, challenged by a rising far-right. The exit polls exclude overseas votes, potentially aiding far-right groups. Coalition talks will be complex, amid financial concerns and social divisions reflecting voter dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 02:55 IST
Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) appeared set to secure the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary elections, despite facing a challenge from far-right factions threatening to shift the nation's pro-Western stance. Exit polls indicate PSD's likely win but exclude overseas voters, mainly favoring far-right and centrist parties.

The result, if confirmed, suggests a pro-Western PSD-led coalition could govern, though far-right parties will significantly influence the legislature. Coalition building faces hurdles due to Romania's 8% GDP budget deficit, the largest in the EU, sparking contention over necessary economic reforms.

Political analyst Sergiu Miscoiu noted Romania's most fragmented political scene since 1990, with exit polls showing PSD leading at 25.5%. Budget issues and the Ukraine conflict heavily influenced the elections, reflecting deep societal rifts and highlighting future governmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

