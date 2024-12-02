Left Menu

Biden’s Bold Move: A Presidential Pardon for Hunter

President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who faced charges related to false statements on a gun purchase and tax charges. The action marks a departure from previous stances and underscores Biden's belief in selective prosecution against his son.

02-12-2024
On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a presidential pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, absolving him of charges related to false declarations on a gun purchase and federal tax violations. This unexpected move comes as a significant shift from prior White House statements, highlighting Biden's sentiments on the selective prosecution his son endured.

The White House had consistently denied any intentions to pardon Hunter, amidst claims of his targeting by Republicans. President Biden emphasized that Hunter's legal woes stem from political motivations rather than objective legal scrutiny, citing his sobriety and resilience in the face of continual attacks.

Explaining his decision, President Biden expressed his belief in the judicial system, yet acknowledged the role of politics in Hunter's prosecution. During the Thanksgiving weekend with his family, Biden resolved to issue the pardon, hoping to convey both personal and presidential motivations behind his controversial decision.

