Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Congress Leaders Face Barricades on Path to Sambhal

Police set up barricades blocking Congress leaders, including Ajay Rai, from visiting violence-stricken Sambhal. Despite lifting a prior ban, the government extended it until December 10. Ajay Rai condemned this move as a tactic to conceal governmental errors. Violence in Sambhal began during a disputed site survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:10 IST
Tensions Rise as Congress Leaders Face Barricades on Path to Sambhal
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have placed barricades outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee office and the homes of key party leaders, restricting their movements as they planned a visit to violence-stricken Sambhal.

The measure was initiated on Sunday night, according to Congress spokesperson Vikas Srivastava, ahead of a planned visit on Monday by party members like Ajay Rai.

Rai expressed frustration over the extended public representative entry ban, saying, 'The government clearly wants to hide its flaws.' The visit aims to investigate violence from a November 24 survey at a disputed mosque site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024