Tensions Rise as Congress Leaders Face Barricades on Path to Sambhal

Authorities have placed barricades outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee office and the homes of key party leaders, restricting their movements as they planned a visit to violence-stricken Sambhal.

The measure was initiated on Sunday night, according to Congress spokesperson Vikas Srivastava, ahead of a planned visit on Monday by party members like Ajay Rai.

Rai expressed frustration over the extended public representative entry ban, saying, 'The government clearly wants to hide its flaws.' The visit aims to investigate violence from a November 24 survey at a disputed mosque site.

(With inputs from agencies.)