Tensions Rise as Congress Leaders Face Barricades on Path to Sambhal
Police set up barricades blocking Congress leaders, including Ajay Rai, from visiting violence-stricken Sambhal. Despite lifting a prior ban, the government extended it until December 10. Ajay Rai condemned this move as a tactic to conceal governmental errors. Violence in Sambhal began during a disputed site survey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:10 IST
Authorities have placed barricades outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee office and the homes of key party leaders, restricting their movements as they planned a visit to violence-stricken Sambhal.
The measure was initiated on Sunday night, according to Congress spokesperson Vikas Srivastava, ahead of a planned visit on Monday by party members like Ajay Rai.
Rai expressed frustration over the extended public representative entry ban, saying, 'The government clearly wants to hide its flaws.' The visit aims to investigate violence from a November 24 survey at a disputed mosque site.
