BJP MLA Yatnal's Dissent Spurs Showcause Notice Amid Anti-Waqf March

In a significant political development, the BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a showcause notice to Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. This comes in light of his month-long anti-Waqf march that reportedly lacked the state unit's approval.

Yatnal, a known critic of BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, is accused of a 'continuing tirade against the state-level leadership.' The Vijayapura MLA must respond within ten days to clarify his stance.

The backlash also highlights Yatnal's opposition to what he calls 'dynastic politics.' He has publicly criticized Yediyurappa's family, particularly B Y Vijayendra, urging the central leadership to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)