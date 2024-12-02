Left Menu

BJP MLA Yatnal's Dissent Spurs Showcause Notice Amid Anti-Waqf March

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a critic of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, faces a showcause notice for his alleged indiscipline, including an unauthorized anti-Waqf march. Responding defiantly, Yatnal restates his commitment to Hindutva and fighting 'dynastic politics.' He must reply to the party within 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:34 IST
BJP MLA Yatnal's Dissent Spurs Showcause Notice Amid Anti-Waqf March
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a showcause notice to Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. This comes in light of his month-long anti-Waqf march that reportedly lacked the state unit's approval.

Yatnal, a known critic of BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, is accused of a 'continuing tirade against the state-level leadership.' The Vijayapura MLA must respond within ten days to clarify his stance.

The backlash also highlights Yatnal's opposition to what he calls 'dynastic politics.' He has publicly criticized Yediyurappa's family, particularly B Y Vijayendra, urging the central leadership to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024