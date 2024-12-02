Tensions Rise as Political Leaders Barred from Visiting Sambhal
Political tensions simmer in Uttar Pradesh as Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders criticize the ruling BJP government for restricting visits to violence-stricken Sambhal. Notices were issued to prevent disruptions, sparking accusations of governance failure and suppression of reality, as opposition parties face police actions.
In Uttar Pradesh, a political storm has been brewing following a police directive barring Congress leader Ajay Rai from visiting Sambhal, a district plagued by violence. The move has drawn criticism from Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of trying to conceal their administrative shortcomings from the public eye.
"The BJP doesn't want anyone going to Sambhal," said Yadav, a senior leader in the SP and a Rajya Sabha MP. He added, "Those who commit sins always try to hide them." Yadav inferred that the state's actions were deliberate attempts to gag opposition voices and maintain a facade of stability. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Rai received a notice on the same day from the state police advising him against his scheduled visit to Sambhal to avoid breaching communal peace.
The notice urged Rai to prioritize public interest and defer his visit in compliance with Section 163 BNSS, as mandated by the District Magistrate of Sambhal. Despite the warning, Rai expressed his intention to proceed "peacefully." Additionally, Congress's Aradhana Mishra faced police presence and decried what she deemed "anarchy," while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned both opposition parties for allegedly exploiting the situation for political gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
