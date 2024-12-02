Debate Sparks on India's Population Growth Concerns

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments on India's declining population growth have sparked a political debate. Expressing concern, Bhagwat warned at an event in Nagpur that a fertility rate below 2.1 could lead to societal extinction.

The statements received backing from BJP leaders such as Manoj Tiwari and Arun Govil, who cited national interests. Meanwhile, opposition figures challenged the remarks' logic and sought clarity on government policy, citing employment and resource constraints as pressing issues.

Opposition MPs, including Tariq Anwar and Chandra Shekhar, questioned the remarks' implications, highlighting contradictions in BJP narratives and questioning resource availability for a growing population.

