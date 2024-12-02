Debate Sparks on India's Population Growth Concerns
Political leaders are divided over recent comments by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on declining population growth in India. While BJP leaders support his remarks as being in the national interest, opposition parties raise concerns over resources and employment. The debate underscores India's ongoing population challenges.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments on India's declining population growth have sparked a political debate. Expressing concern, Bhagwat warned at an event in Nagpur that a fertility rate below 2.1 could lead to societal extinction.
The statements received backing from BJP leaders such as Manoj Tiwari and Arun Govil, who cited national interests. Meanwhile, opposition figures challenged the remarks' logic and sought clarity on government policy, citing employment and resource constraints as pressing issues.
Opposition MPs, including Tariq Anwar and Chandra Shekhar, questioned the remarks' implications, highlighting contradictions in BJP narratives and questioning resource availability for a growing population.
