Newly Elected MLAs Sworn in West Bengal: A New Chapter Begins

In a notable event at the West Bengal Assembly, six newly elected MLAs from the Trinamool Congress were sworn in by Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday. The ceremony was conducted with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee in attendance.

The MLAs, who emerged victorious in the recent bypolls on November 13, include Sangita Roy from Sitai, Jayprakash Toppo from Madarihat, Sanat De from Naihati, S K Rabiul Islam from Haroa, Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur, and Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra. The occasion saw enthusiastic slogans of 'Jai Bangla' resonating in the assembly.

Prior to the swearing-in, necessary arrangements were orchestrated as per Article 188 of the Indian Constitution. The official notification followed appeals by Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally received and bid farewell to Governor Bose, marking the conclusion of the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)