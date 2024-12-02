Left Menu

Newly Elected MLAs Sworn in West Bengal: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant political event, six newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs were sworn in at the West Bengal Assembly. Governor C V Ananda Bose administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee. The ceremony was marked by enthusiastic greetings of 'Jai Bangla'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:44 IST
Newly Elected MLAs Sworn in West Bengal: A New Chapter Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable event at the West Bengal Assembly, six newly elected MLAs from the Trinamool Congress were sworn in by Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday. The ceremony was conducted with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee in attendance.

The MLAs, who emerged victorious in the recent bypolls on November 13, include Sangita Roy from Sitai, Jayprakash Toppo from Madarihat, Sanat De from Naihati, S K Rabiul Islam from Haroa, Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur, and Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra. The occasion saw enthusiastic slogans of 'Jai Bangla' resonating in the assembly.

Prior to the swearing-in, necessary arrangements were orchestrated as per Article 188 of the Indian Constitution. The official notification followed appeals by Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally received and bid farewell to Governor Bose, marking the conclusion of the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024