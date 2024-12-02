Impeachment Storm: Vice President Duterte's Legal Battles
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faces an impeachment complaint over death threats against the president and alleged corruption. Her legal battle intensifies as prominent opponents accuse her of violating the Constitution. The charges further strain her relationship with President Marcos and his allies.
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is embroiled in legal turmoil as an impeachment complaint was filed against her on Monday. The vice president faces accusations related to a death threat she allegedly made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with charges of corrupting government funds.
Several high-profile opponents have joined activists in the House of Representatives, accusing Duterte of constitutional violations and high crimes. The impeachment bid arises amid a deepening political rift between Duterte and President Marcos and his supporters.
In a tense online news conference on November 23, Duterte reportedly claimed she had hired an assassin to target Marcos, his wife, and Speaker Martin Romualdez if she was harmed. She later clarified her statement, insisting it was not a threat but a reflection of concern for her safety.
