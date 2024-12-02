Left Menu

Putin's Prospective India Visit Signals Diplomatic Engagement

Preparations are ongoing for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, with no confirmed dates yet. The visit is reportedly set for early 2025, following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per sources from CNN-News18 and the Kremlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:01 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
The Russian government announced on Monday that preparations are being made for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. While specific dates have not yet been confirmed, the anticipated visit is generating interest.

According to reports by Indian broadcaster CNN-News18, Putin may visit India in early 2025. This visit is said to be at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussion of this potential visit highlights ongoing diplomatic engagements between Russia and India, though further details remain undisclosed by the Kremlin.

