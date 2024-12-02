Putin's Prospective India Visit Signals Diplomatic Engagement

The Russian government announced on Monday that preparations are being made for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. While specific dates have not yet been confirmed, the anticipated visit is generating interest.

According to reports by Indian broadcaster CNN-News18, Putin may visit India in early 2025. This visit is said to be at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussion of this potential visit highlights ongoing diplomatic engagements between Russia and India, though further details remain undisclosed by the Kremlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)