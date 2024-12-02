Putin's Prospective India Visit Signals Diplomatic Engagement
Preparations are ongoing for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, with no confirmed dates yet. The visit is reportedly set for early 2025, following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per sources from CNN-News18 and the Kremlin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian government announced on Monday that preparations are being made for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. While specific dates have not yet been confirmed, the anticipated visit is generating interest.
According to reports by Indian broadcaster CNN-News18, Putin may visit India in early 2025. This visit is said to be at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The discussion of this potential visit highlights ongoing diplomatic engagements between Russia and India, though further details remain undisclosed by the Kremlin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- India
- Russia
- Modi
- visit
- diplomatic
- Kremlin
- preparation
- CNN-News18
- 2025
Advertisement