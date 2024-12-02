Deadlock in Parliament: Calls for Action as Sessions Stalled

The deadlock in Parliament continued as both houses faced continuous adjournments during the first week of the Winter Session. Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and senior MP K C Venugopal met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to take action to ensure smooth proceedings.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc parties, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, strategized on ways to revive parliamentary functioning amidst opposition protests demanding discussions on the Adani issue, violence in Manipur, and Sambhal. The Parliament sessions adjourned once again, reflecting ongoing discord.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed grave concerns over the situation, emphasizing the need for government cooperation to facilitate parliamentary operations. He highlighted a proposed debate on the Constitution as a potential resolution, stressing the importance of finding common ground for the nation's benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)