Mamata Banerjee Calls for UN Intervention Amid Bangladesh Unrest

In a bid to address the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Indian government to seek UN intervention. She proposed the deployment of a peacekeeping mission and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action in rescuing persecuted Indians.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee expressed her concerns about the current situation, urging the Union external affairs minister to clarify India's stance in Parliament. Despite acknowledging her limited jurisdiction, she requested intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs and, if necessary, the United Nations.

BJP leaders criticized Banerjee's approach, questioning her motives and suggesting she had politicized the issue. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and others questioned her commitment to protecting the livelihoods of persecuted Hindus, while Banerjee reiterated the need for international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)