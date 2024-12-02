Mamata Banerjee Calls for UN Intervention Amid Bangladesh Unrest
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has urged India’s central government to seek UN intervention in Bangladesh to address escalating unrest. She called for a peacekeeping mission and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue persecuted Indians. BJP leaders questioned her intentions and political motives.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to address the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Indian government to seek UN intervention. She proposed the deployment of a peacekeeping mission and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action in rescuing persecuted Indians.
Addressing the assembly, Banerjee expressed her concerns about the current situation, urging the Union external affairs minister to clarify India's stance in Parliament. Despite acknowledging her limited jurisdiction, she requested intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs and, if necessary, the United Nations.
BJP leaders criticized Banerjee's approach, questioning her motives and suggesting she had politicized the issue. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and others questioned her commitment to protecting the livelihoods of persecuted Hindus, while Banerjee reiterated the need for international intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has achieved major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile: Rajnath Singh.
Injury Woes Mount for India as Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb
Successful flight test of hypersonic missile has put India in group of select nations having such critical capabilities: Rajnath.
This is a significant achievement: Rajnath Singh on India's successful flight trial of long range hypersonic missile.
India's Hypersonic Milestone: Joining the Elite Club