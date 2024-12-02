Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for UN Intervention Amid Bangladesh Unrest

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has urged India’s central government to seek UN intervention in Bangladesh to address escalating unrest. She called for a peacekeeping mission and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue persecuted Indians. BJP leaders questioned her intentions and political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:35 IST
Mamata Banerjee Calls for UN Intervention Amid Bangladesh Unrest
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Indian government to seek UN intervention. She proposed the deployment of a peacekeeping mission and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action in rescuing persecuted Indians.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee expressed her concerns about the current situation, urging the Union external affairs minister to clarify India's stance in Parliament. Despite acknowledging her limited jurisdiction, she requested intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs and, if necessary, the United Nations.

BJP leaders criticized Banerjee's approach, questioning her motives and suggesting she had politicized the issue. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and others questioned her commitment to protecting the livelihoods of persecuted Hindus, while Banerjee reiterated the need for international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024