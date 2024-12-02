Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front held a protest in Jammu against violent attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, demanding the closure of Bangladesh's embassy in India. They urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and accused Bangladeshi authorities of complicity, also calling on US President-elect Donald Trump for support.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A significant protest unfolded on Monday in Jammu, orchestrated by the Shiv Sena Dogra Front, in response to alleged violent attacks on Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh. The protestors demanded the closure of the Bangladeshi embassy in India as a form of protest against the violence.

The demonstration, led by SSDF Chairman Ashok Gupta, saw participants carrying the Indian tricolour and chanting slogans against Bangladesh. An effigy of Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, was also burned, symbolizing their displeasure with the situation across the border.

The protest accused both the Bangladeshi military and police of active participation in the persecution of Hindus. They urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention and called upon US President-elect Donald Trump to convey a strong message to Bangladesh, ensuring the protection of the Hindu community there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

