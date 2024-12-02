Congress' Bold Stand: Tensions Escalate in Sambhal

Tension soared as Congress workers attempted to defy police barricades outside their Lucknow office on Monday. The incident unfolded as a Congress delegation, led by Uttar Pradesh state chief Ajay Rai, was blocked from heading to Sambhal, a city currently under strict administrative control following violence on December 24.

Scenes of chaos erupted as Congress members, determined to conduct a 'fact-finding' mission, encountered police resistance. Amid scuffles, Rai, accompanied by senior leader PL Punia, found his efforts thwarted, sparking accusations of 'anti-democratic' maneuvers against the BJP government.

Prohibitory orders, activated in response to protests over a mosque survey, have restricted access to Sambhal. Despite the setback, Congress has pledged to visit the area as soon as restrictions lift. Meanwhile, the party remains vocal in its commitment to uncover the truth behind the Sambhal violence and seek justice for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)