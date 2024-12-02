Turkey Calls for Renewed Dialogue in Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the importance of reconciliation between the Syrian government and opposition, emphasizing Turkey's readiness to assist in dialogue efforts. He made these comments following a recent rebel assault on Aleppo, stressing the need for internal solutions without foreign intervention.
Amid rising tensions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasizes the urgency for Syria to foster reconciliation between its government and the opposition. His remarks, made during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, come in the wake of recent rebel movements in Aleppo. Fidan pointed out that dismissing the internal causes of Syria's turmoil in favor of foreign intervention narratives would be misleading.
Fidan argued that longstanding unresolved issues in northern Syria have precipitated recent events, stressing Ankara's opposition to any escalation or refugee crises. The Turkish government remains committed to the Astana peace process, alongside Russia and Iran, underscoring a collaborative approach to shaping Syria's future.
Fidan announced plans to reinvigorate the Astana dialogue with a new meeting potentially on the horizon, urging key stakeholders to facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the opposition. This step is seen as vital for achieving a sustainable peace agreement in the war-torn region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Turkey
- Fidan
- Astana
- dialogue
- reconciliation
- Aleppo
- opposition
- peace process
- escalation
ALSO READ
Charting the Course: Sagarmanthan - South Asia's Maritime Dialogue
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue: Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Reimagined National Youth Festival 2025
UAE Joins Global Dialogue at G20 Sherpa Meeting in Brazil
Starmer-Xi Dialogue: Bridging Cooperation and Disagreement
Diplomatic Divides: EU's Internal Debate Over Dialogue with Israel