Amid rising tensions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasizes the urgency for Syria to foster reconciliation between its government and the opposition. His remarks, made during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, come in the wake of recent rebel movements in Aleppo. Fidan pointed out that dismissing the internal causes of Syria's turmoil in favor of foreign intervention narratives would be misleading.

Fidan argued that longstanding unresolved issues in northern Syria have precipitated recent events, stressing Ankara's opposition to any escalation or refugee crises. The Turkish government remains committed to the Astana peace process, alongside Russia and Iran, underscoring a collaborative approach to shaping Syria's future.

Fidan announced plans to reinvigorate the Astana dialogue with a new meeting potentially on the horizon, urging key stakeholders to facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the opposition. This step is seen as vital for achieving a sustainable peace agreement in the war-torn region.

