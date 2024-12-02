High-Stakes Standoff: Congress vs. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh

In a tense standoff, Congress supporters clashed with police outside the party office in Lucknow. The conflict arose as a delegation, led by state chief Ajay Rai, was barred from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, where a recent mosque survey sparked unrest.

Sporadic scuffles broke out as Rai and other leaders attempted to navigate barricades. Despite their efforts, police halted their progress, leading Rai to stage a sit-in, condemning what he described as anti-democratic tactics by the BJP-led government.

The Congress criticized the authorities for extending prohibitory orders until December 31, which effectively stopped their fact-finding mission. The party vowed to continue its efforts to bring peace to Sambhal and accused the government of failing to control the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)