High-Stakes Standoff: Congress vs. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh

Congress workers clashed with police in Lucknow as tensions rose over a delegated visit to Sambhal following violent protests. Led by Ajay Rai, Congress aimed to conduct a 'fact-finding' mission in response to a recent mosque survey-triggered unrest. Police thwarted their attempts, citing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Sambhal | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:40 IST
In a tense standoff, Congress supporters clashed with police outside the party office in Lucknow. The conflict arose as a delegation, led by state chief Ajay Rai, was barred from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, where a recent mosque survey sparked unrest.

Sporadic scuffles broke out as Rai and other leaders attempted to navigate barricades. Despite their efforts, police halted their progress, leading Rai to stage a sit-in, condemning what he described as anti-democratic tactics by the BJP-led government.

The Congress criticized the authorities for extending prohibitory orders until December 31, which effectively stopped their fact-finding mission. The party vowed to continue its efforts to bring peace to Sambhal and accused the government of failing to control the crisis.

