High-Stakes Standoff: Congress vs. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh
Congress workers clashed with police in Lucknow as tensions rose over a delegated visit to Sambhal following violent protests. Led by Ajay Rai, Congress aimed to conduct a 'fact-finding' mission in response to a recent mosque survey-triggered unrest. Police thwarted their attempts, citing security concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a tense standoff, Congress supporters clashed with police outside the party office in Lucknow. The conflict arose as a delegation, led by state chief Ajay Rai, was barred from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, where a recent mosque survey sparked unrest.
Sporadic scuffles broke out as Rai and other leaders attempted to navigate barricades. Despite their efforts, police halted their progress, leading Rai to stage a sit-in, condemning what he described as anti-democratic tactics by the BJP-led government.
The Congress criticized the authorities for extending prohibitory orders until December 31, which effectively stopped their fact-finding mission. The party vowed to continue its efforts to bring peace to Sambhal and accused the government of failing to control the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unmasking Violence: China's Series of Disturbing Attacks
Hemant Soren govt betrayed people, looted state, promoted dynastic politics, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Bokaro.
PM Modi-led NDA govt bringing OBCs, tribals, SCs to mainstream, claims BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro.
'Batenge to katenge' slogan meant to divide society which BJP has been already doing: Congress chief Kharge at Umred in Nagpur.
Karnataka's BJP Cleared of Commission Allegations