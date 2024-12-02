Tensions Rise Over Mosque Dispute Amid Political Accusations

In Uttarkashi, tensions simmer following a Mahapanchayat organized by right-wing Hindu groups protesting an allegedly illegal mosque construction. The event saw BJP MLA T Raja Singh urging action similar to measures taken in Uttar Pradesh.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed around the mosque's 50-metre radius, aiming to maintain peace. The meeting, permitted under strict conditions, included a ban on hate speeches and emphasized preserving law and order.

The Congress accuses the BJP of diverting attention from critical issues. With rising unemployment and inflation, the Mahapanchayat is criticized for overshadowing substantial concerns. The ongoing debate reflects broader national tensions over temple-mosque disputes.

