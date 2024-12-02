Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Mosque Dispute Amid Political Accusations

A Mahapanchayat led by right-wing Hindu groups in Uttarkashi sparked tensions over an allegedly illegal mosque construction. BJP MLA T Raja Singh called for firm action, while the Congress criticized the event as a distraction from pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:39 IST
In Uttarkashi, tensions simmer following a Mahapanchayat organized by right-wing Hindu groups protesting an allegedly illegal mosque construction. The event saw BJP MLA T Raja Singh urging action similar to measures taken in Uttar Pradesh.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed around the mosque's 50-metre radius, aiming to maintain peace. The meeting, permitted under strict conditions, included a ban on hate speeches and emphasized preserving law and order.

The Congress accuses the BJP of diverting attention from critical issues. With rising unemployment and inflation, the Mahapanchayat is criticized for overshadowing substantial concerns. The ongoing debate reflects broader national tensions over temple-mosque disputes.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4's Role in Assessing Young Students' Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia's Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

