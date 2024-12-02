Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Movement Against EVMs Gains Momentum
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, led by Prakash Ambedkar, is launching a Maharashtra-wide movement against Electronic Voting Machines. Starting December 3, the campaign aims to gather signatures opposing EVM use until December 16. The effort reignites concerns about EVM reliability following the recent electoral outcomes favoring the ruling party.
Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is catalyzing a Maharashtra-wide protest against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
On Monday, VBA announced a signature campaign commencing December 3, targeting the use of EVMs in elections. The initiative will persist until December 16, according to credible sources within the party.
This strategic move emerges from the VBA's state executive meeting in Pune, merely ten days post-state assembly elections, where Mahayuti secured a significant victory. Despite VBA's efforts, they did not gain any seats, prompting an intensified push against perceived EVM faults, mirroring concerns from BJP's adversaries demanding a return to paper ballots.
