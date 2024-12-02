Germany Pledges Continued Support to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Monday that Germany would send more air defense systems to Ukraine next year, strengthening the nation's defensive capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. During a visit to Kyiv, Scholz underscored Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine.

In a press conference, Scholz conveyed a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that Germany has the tenacity and resolve to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. The Chancellor's visit is a clear demonstration of his country's commitment to Ukraine in these challenging times.

Scholz also reported that he had communicated to Putin the need for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory. The announcement and visit underscore Germany's proactive approach in addressing the geopolitical crisis.

