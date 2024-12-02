Left Menu

Arrest Warrants for Imran Khan and Prominent PTI Leaders Amid Islamabad Protests

Imran Khan, his wife, and top PTI leaders face non-bailable arrest warrants in Pakistan for their role in recent Islamabad protests. The protests, demanding the restoration of PTI's mandate, resulted in clashes and arrests. An anti-terrorism court has charged them with attacks and conspiracy during the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:28 IST
Arrest Warrants for Imran Khan and Prominent PTI Leaders Amid Islamabad Protests
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, among others, following last week's protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters in Islamabad.

The protests, called by Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023, demanded the restoration of PTI's electoral mandate. These led to violent clashes resulting in the deaths of 12 PTI supporters and the arrest of hundreds.

A list of 96 suspects, including several high-profile PTI members, was submitted to the court. Accusations include conspiracy to attack police and causing public disorder, leading to warrants being issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

