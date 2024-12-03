BJP's Strategic Push: Empowering Workers and Expanding Influence

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde highlighted the critical role of party workers in its expansion strategy during a workshop at Uttar Pradesh's BJP headquarters.

Speaking at the Sangathan Parv 2024, Tawde emphasized the alignment of organizational growth with the party's ideology, stressing the significance of youth involvement and broad societal representation.

The event, attended by senior BJP leaders and district-level officials, reviewed progress in organizational elections and membership drives while planning future election processes at various levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)