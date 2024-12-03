BJP's Strategic Push: Empowering Workers and Expanding Influence
BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde emphasized the importance of motivating workers who embody the party's ideology during expansion efforts. At a workshop in Uttar Pradesh, he underscored aligning organizational growth with party ideals, inclusive representation, and the role of youths. Senior leaders discussed election progress and membership drives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:19 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde highlighted the critical role of party workers in its expansion strategy during a workshop at Uttar Pradesh's BJP headquarters.
Speaking at the Sangathan Parv 2024, Tawde emphasized the alignment of organizational growth with the party's ideology, stressing the significance of youth involvement and broad societal representation.
The event, attended by senior BJP leaders and district-level officials, reviewed progress in organizational elections and membership drives while planning future election processes at various levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Platinum Industries Ltd. Surpasses Revenue Milestone Amid Strategic Expansion
Assam CM Targets Jharkhand Elections with Focus on Poor and Youth
Soren Accuses BJP of 'Whisper Campaign' to Sway Jharkhand Elections
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP's Communal Advertising in Jharkhand Elections
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom