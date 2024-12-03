Tariff Tensions: A New Rift Between Canada and Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs have sparked a diplomatic rift between Canada and Mexico. Tensions rose when Canadian officials distinguished their border issues from Mexico's, prompting a sharp response from Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The conflict escalated after a meeting between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where Canada emphasized its differences from Mexico in terms of border challenges. Sheinbaum criticized Canada's approach, highlighting Mexico's cultural wealth and taking issue with the comments about fentanyl consumption.

Amidst Trump's threats of imposing 25% tariffs unless border issues are addressed, Canada and Mexico are keen on reaching trade agreements. Both nations are grappling with the complexities of trade relations and border security, with historical claims of mutual support adding layers to the diplomatic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)