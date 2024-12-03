Biden Grants Controversial Pardon for Son Hunter Amid Political Upheaval

In a surprising political move, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, overturning his prior stance of leaving judicial matters to the courts. Hunter, embroiled in legal issues ranging from tax violations to gun charges, accepted guilt but received clemency just before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

This pardon has sent ripples through the political landscape, with opinions sharply divided. First Lady Jill Biden openly supported her husband's decision as a protective father, while some Democratic figures expressed concern over the possible negative precedent this sets, prioritizing family over constitutional duties and national integrity.

Republican leaders seized the opportunity to criticize President Biden's choice, perceiving it as an extension of family favoritism. Yet, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder defended the pardon, suggesting Hunter's prosecution was politically motivated. This event continues to fuel the debate on the breadth of presidential pardon powers and its implications for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)