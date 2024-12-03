Trump Demands Gaza Hostage Release Ahead of Presidential Term
Donald Trump, President-elect, demands the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, threatening consequences if not freed by January 20, 2025. Israeli President Herzog supports Trump’s stance. The conflict began with Hamas attacks on Israel, resulting in ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration for resolution.
President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum, urging the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Trump warned of severe consequences in the Middle East if they are not freed before his anticipated inauguration on January 20, 2025.
The Israeli government has remained largely silent on Trump's demands, with only President Isaac Herzog publicly expressing gratitude for Trump's support in a social media post. The war in Gaza escalated following an October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants, resulting in significant casualties and hostages.
The Biden administration, meanwhile, continues diplomatic efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas, despite setbacks. They have yet to witness any commitment from Hamas towards negotiations. The ongoing conflict has led to significant Palestinian casualties and widespread displacement in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to Beirut for Ceasefire Talks
Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives
Turkey Rejects Relocation Reports of Hamas Political Office
Ceasefire Diplomacy in Turmoil: US Efforts & Lebanon's Dilemma
Diplomatic Denials: Hamas and Turkey's Ongoing Relations