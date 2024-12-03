Left Menu

Syria's Swift Opposition Surge: Pressure Mounts on Assad

The rapid advance by opposition fighters in Syria highlights the need for President Bashar Assad to engage in dialogue with the opposition. Turkey and Iran, supporting opposing sides, are working with Russia to restore stability. The conflict risks escalating further as regional tensions mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-12-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 02:56 IST
Syria's Swift Opposition Surge: Pressure Mounts on Assad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent surge that has rattled the Syrian government, opposition fighters have advanced rapidly, compelling renewed calls for dialogue from the international community. Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need for reconciliation, noting that Syria's leader, Bashar Assad, must negotiate with the opposition to restore peace.

The unexpected offensive, seen as a strategic embarrassment for Assad, comes as his key allies Iran and Russia are embroiled in their own conflicts. Amidst these developments, regional players Turkey and Iran are coordinating with Russia, aiming to defuse tensions and stabilize Syria.

As insurgents gain ground, the broader Middle Eastern conflict risks expanding. Countries like Iraq are heightening security along the borders to prevent spillovers, while discussions for diplomatic efforts are underway. Cooperation between Turkey, Iran, and Russia is seen as vital in steering the situation towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024