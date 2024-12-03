Left Menu

Trump Names Warren Stephens as UK Ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump announced businessman Warren Stephens as his pick for the U.S. ambassador to Britain. Stephens is the chairman, president, and CEO of Stephens Inc., a private financial services firm based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

03-12-2024
President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Monday his choice of businessman Warren Stephens as the U.S. ambassador to Britain. The announcement was made public through a social media post.

Warren Stephens currently serves as chairman, president, and CEO of Stephens Inc., a private financial services company located in Little Rock, Arkansas, as noted on the firm's website.

His appointment marks one of the several high-profile positions being filled by members with business backgrounds in the incoming Trump administration.

