Historic Resurrection: Notre-Dame's Grand Reopening

President-elect Donald Trump will travel to Paris this Saturday for the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, marking his first international trip since winning the election. The historic site, painstakingly restored after a devastating fire, is set to welcome visitors once again this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 06:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 06:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant gesture, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he will visit Paris this Saturday for the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. This marks his first international trip since winning the election, underlining the cultural significance of the event.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral, a jewel of Gothic architecture, was ravaged by fire over five years ago. It now stands restored, welcoming back tourists and the Catholic community. The 12th-century structure's spire, rib vaulting, flying buttresses, stained-glass windows, and carved stone gargoyles have been meticulously rebuilt, showcasing their original splendor.

Praising French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts, Trump lauded the restoration on his social media platform. "President Macron has brilliantly ensured Notre-Dame's return to its glory, and beyond. It's a special day for all!" he wrote, reflecting the international appreciation for this monumental project.

