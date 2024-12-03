Historic Resurrection: Notre-Dame's Grand Reopening

In a significant gesture, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he will visit Paris this Saturday for the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. This marks his first international trip since winning the election, underlining the cultural significance of the event.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral, a jewel of Gothic architecture, was ravaged by fire over five years ago. It now stands restored, welcoming back tourists and the Catholic community. The 12th-century structure's spire, rib vaulting, flying buttresses, stained-glass windows, and carved stone gargoyles have been meticulously rebuilt, showcasing their original splendor.

Praising French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts, Trump lauded the restoration on his social media platform. "President Macron has brilliantly ensured Notre-Dame's return to its glory, and beyond. It's a special day for all!" he wrote, reflecting the international appreciation for this monumental project.

(With inputs from agencies.)