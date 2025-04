Macron Pledges Support for Egypt Amid Uncertainties

French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Egypt, confirmed France's unwavering commitment to ensuring stability in the country, especially amidst a backdrop of growing uncertainties.

Addressing a press conference alongside Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Macron highlighted France's continued backing of discussions involving Egypt, the International Monetary Fund, and the European Commission.

This visit underscores France's strategic interest in fostering stability and strengthening diplomatic ties within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)