Congress Calls for Immediate Restoration of Jammu & Kashmir Statehood
The Congress in Jammu & Kashmir has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to announce a timeline for restoring statehood to the region. They criticize the central government's failure to curb terrorism and address minority concerns. The call occurs as Shah visits for a three-day tour.
- Country:
- India
Jammu & Kashmir Congress has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to promptly announce a timeline for restoring statehood to the region during his upcoming visit. The party has criticized the central government, claiming it has failed to control the growing threat of terrorism in the area.
Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma emphasized the urgency, expressing that the dual governance system as a Union Territory is detrimental to the welfare of common citizens and fuels political unrest. The situation in Jammu is described as 'grim' due to multiple terror-related incidents.
Sharma further alleged that the BJP's divisive politics have marginalized minorities, potentially fracturing the nation's unity. Criticism was also leveled at the Waqf Amendment bill, which he considered an affront to secularism. The Congress demands fair treatment for all communities and accountability from the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- statehood
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- terrorism
- minorities
- BJP
- governance
- secularism
ALSO READ
Ecological Alarm: Congress MP Backs Primatologists Against Great Nicobar Project
Unfulfilled Promises: Congress Targets Modi's 'Make in India' Initiative
A member of Congress committee visiting Nagpur is an accused in Akola violence: Maharashtra CM.
Bihar's Role in Safeguarding Democracy: A Call from Congress
Mahila Congress Demands Action Against Rising Crimes in Madhya Pradesh