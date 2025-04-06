Left Menu

Congress Calls for Immediate Restoration of Jammu & Kashmir Statehood

The Congress in Jammu & Kashmir has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to announce a timeline for restoring statehood to the region. They criticize the central government's failure to curb terrorism and address minority concerns. The call occurs as Shah visits for a three-day tour.

Jammu & Kashmir Congress has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to promptly announce a timeline for restoring statehood to the region during his upcoming visit. The party has criticized the central government, claiming it has failed to control the growing threat of terrorism in the area.

Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma emphasized the urgency, expressing that the dual governance system as a Union Territory is detrimental to the welfare of common citizens and fuels political unrest. The situation in Jammu is described as 'grim' due to multiple terror-related incidents.

Sharma further alleged that the BJP's divisive politics have marginalized minorities, potentially fracturing the nation's unity. Criticism was also leveled at the Waqf Amendment bill, which he considered an affront to secularism. The Congress demands fair treatment for all communities and accountability from the government.

