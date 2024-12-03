Left Menu

Biden's Controversial Pardon Sparks Debate

President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter, claiming selective prosecution by political opponents. The move sparked criticism from Republicans and some Democrats, causing a debate over trust in the justice system. The pardon comes before Hunter's sentencing for tax and firearms charges.

Updated: 03-12-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:02 IST
In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, asserting that the legal actions against him were politically motivated. Biden's decision has intensified the political debate around the rule of law and the perception of justice.

While Biden claims the pardon aims to protect his son from persistent political persecution, critics argue it undermines public trust in the judicial system, especially given the transparency Biden previously promised. The pardon has been met with disapproval from Republicans and even some members of Biden's own party.

The controversy arises as Hunter Biden faced impending sentencing on what some viewed as unfounded charges related to taxes and firearms. As Biden's presidency transitions to the era of President-elect Donald Trump, this contentious pardon sets a new precedent in the realm of political interventions in legal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

