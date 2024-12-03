Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Sambhal Violence and Calls for Action

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP of using Sambhal violence as a diversion tactic to sidetrack public attention from critical matters. He alleges bias in the administration and criticizes arbitrary actions by officials. Tensions in Sambhal rise after deadly clashes over a court-ordered survey.

03-12-2024
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the handling of the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav has alleged that the unrest was a deliberate move by the BJP to divert the public's attention from pressing national issues.

The SP chief also criticized the conduct of local authorities, arguing that the administration has shown favoritism towards the BJP. Yadav claimed that his party has continuously attempted to raise the Sambhal issue since the current parliamentary session began, but disruptions have hindered their efforts.

Meanwhile, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have issued a warning to Congress state president Ajay Rai against visiting violence-hit Sambhal. The police cited concerns over communal sensitivities following violent clashes that resulted in four fatalities. Yadav further highlighted violence against minorities in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to act responsibly.

