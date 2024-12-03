Unraveling Ceasefire: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Surge

In a significant escalation, Israel conducted its most extensive wave of airstrikes on Lebanon since signing a ceasefire with Hezbollah, resulting in at least 11 deaths. The latest aggression follows Hezbollah's launch of projectiles, reportedly as a warning against alleged Israeli truce violations.

The ceasefire, intended to halt over a year of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, faces critical challenges. In the U.S., President-elect Donald Trump intensified the pressure, demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, implying potential U.S. military involvement if unheeded.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate amid Israeli military operations and restricted aid deliveries, leaving many residents in dire need. The increasing scarcity of resources, especially food, exacerbates the plight of displaced families living in makeshift camps across the region.

